Online Originals: City of Washington to start license plate services in 2020

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

The City of Washington is starting off their new year with some great news for drivers.

According to Washington’s City Manager Jonathan Russell, the city is getting its first ever License plate agency.

The agency will help customers get registrations or license plates.

Greenville’s DMV License Plate Agency (above) is one of the locations many Washington residents have to go for plate and registration needs.

This task has been a burden to locals in the past, having to drive to places like Greenville, Plymouth, or New Bern for vehicle plates and required documentations.

“We wanted to provide a service to the citizens.” – jonathan russell, washington city manager

Upon multiple citizen requests for a license agency, the city contacted the state.

After submitting an application, the state approved it. Jonathan Russell, the Washington City Manager, says the states been very helpful.

The agency will be in the city’s Municipal Building on the first floor.



The exterior of Washington’s Municipal Building (left), and inside where the agency will be (right).

“We’re set up from a customer service perspective,” said Russell. “There we’ll have a dedicated terminal and a couple additional staff to operate this portion.”

Russell said the community response has been great, and that the new agency is expected to be open and ready to go in about four months.