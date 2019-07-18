Online Originals: Clean up underway after ‘Keep America Great’ rally

Donald Trump’s ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Greenville on Wednesday brought thousands of people to Minges Coliseum.

Beginning at 4 a.m. in the morning on Wednesday, spectators were camped out on the grounds.

Throughout the day, approximately 10,000 people were in the area

As soon as the rally concluded, cleaning crews and workers began the cleanup process.

Here are just a few of the tasks completed between around 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 4 a.m. Thursday morning:

Pipe and drape disassembled and organized

Trash picked up

Bike racks stacked

Chairs and tables stacked

Bleachers/seats cleaned

Stage disassembled

Student-workers and East Carolina employees were back at Minges Coliseum by 9 a.m. Thursday continuing the clean up efforts.

“We’re going to try to tackle it and knock it out,” said Kellen Altman, Director of Operations and Facilities for ECU Athletics. Like I said, we’re not racing against anything, so that helps. We can actually do it the way we normally do things and have everything tip-top and go from there.”

Check out the Online Original video above for more information on the post-rally cleanup.