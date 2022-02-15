Online Originals: Coastal Land Trust purchase to protect ecosystems, create opportunities for community

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Land Trust recently announced the purchase of 766 acres of flood plain forest in Bertie and Hertford counties near the Chowan River. It will serve as protected public land to preserve natural habitats.

It includes three miles along the Chowan River and over seven miles of Keel Creek. It contains an area called Cow Island Swamp, a site that’s been identified as ‘ecologically sensitive’ by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program for features like over 100-year-old Cypress and Gum trees and several rare species.

“It’s rare to protect a stream almost in its entirety,” said Director of Land Protection for the NC Coastal Land Trust, Janice Allen.

They are conserving almost all of Keel Creek, from its mouth to its headwaters.

“It has habitat for all sorts of new tropical songbirds, for important fishes, for rare freshwater mussels, and rare crayfish. Aside from the habitat values, it’s very scenic.”

Land conservation officials said preserving this area of flood plain forest will help to store floodwaters, reduce flooding and enhance water quality. Dr. Stan Riggs, distinguished research professor at East Carolina University, is a coastal geologist on the board of the Coastal Land Trust. He said he calls it, “Bertie County’s world-class water system.”

”They drain these beautiful pocosins up in the upland. Pocosin is an Indian word for swamp on a hill. These pocosins sit at the headwater of these streams, so buying that and being involved in that also means we can help with flooding issues because that’s where the flooding starts,” he said.

Riggs said here are three major benefits to this land purchase.

“Putting it into the public domain preserves it one, which is critical for flooding. And two, it maintains wildlife habitat. And three, and maybe the most important, we can actually use it for developing tourism and recreation in a very sustainable way.” Dr. Stan Riggs, Distinguished ECU Research Professor, Coastal Geologist, Coastal Land Trust board member

The area is only located by boat or air as it is in swampland. But it’s open to the public for fishing and kayaking. Director Janice Allen said they have discussed plans for putting in a kayaking dock in the future.

The Coastal Land Trust has saved more than 4,000 acres along the Chowan River basin, and they have more land protection projects in the works.