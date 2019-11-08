Online Originals: Coat drive held for Greene County Schools

Its that time of year when even in the south coats are important to keep us warm in cooler temperatures.

Brent Andrews is a financial adviser at Edward Jones in Snow Hill, and is holding a local Coat Drive for Greene County Schools.

It’s estimated that one in five American children live in poverty, meaning purchasing items like a coat and gloves might be hard for some families.

Cold weather makes the human body work harder, which can add stress to our hearts to keep us warm.

Children can’t regulate their bodily temperature like adults, which means they can develop hypothermia or infections like pneumonia easier.

Andrews is asking local residents to support the effort by bringing items into his office, which he’s using as a drop-off location for coats and clothes.

The coat drive runs from November 4th to December 6th. They hope to acquire as many warm clothes as possible for those in need this winter.

If you would like to donate, the address for drop-off is 113 Heritage Crossing, Snow Hill, NC, 28500. The drive accepts donations during regular business hours.