Online Originals: ‘Coffee and Paddle’

This summer every Friday Knee Deep Adventures and Black Beards Coffee Roasters have teamed up for an event called Coffee and Paddle.

Local business owners Mike Fox (Blackbeard’s Coffee Roasters owner) and Kelsey Curtis (Knee Deep Adventures owner) have combined both of their passions for a fun morning outing. Starting at 7 am, the group gets their caffeine fix at Blackbeard’s.

Afterward, they head down to the Tar River by the Town Common. Then, the group takes to the water on either a kayak or paddleboard.

“People are loving this. You know, who doesn’t like coffee in the morning. It definitely beats going to the gym.” Kelsey Curtis, Knee Deep Adventures Owner

Curtis began her business in 2015. Aside from Coffee and Paddle, the business rents kayaks and paddleboards to adventure seekers. People can either paddle out into the river along with trail maps or follow along on a guided tour.

Knee Deep Adventures Kayak on the Tar River.

Fox also started his company in 2015 by roasting coffee and selling it at events. In 2017, he opened a retail location here in Greenville. The beans are from countries like Indonesia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Ethiopia, and Columbia.

Coffee beans in a roasting machine at Blackbeard’s Coffee Roaster.

The two owners plan on continuing this event year-round, and you can find more information here for Coffee and Paddle.