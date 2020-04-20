Online Originals: College fairs offered online for high school students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) School closures also mean the cancellation of College Fairs for high school students.

Tamara Pendleton, founder of College Fairs Online has a solution.

Pendleton started her website about 8 years ago, and now with COVID-19, the website’s availability is even more important.

“It is free for any students that want to register, they just need to go to www.collegefairsonline.com and click on the student registration tab and register. Then they will log in with a username and password, and it’s free.” -Tamara Pendleton, Founder

Her website provides the same opportunities and resources that an in-person college fair would offer.

Students can talk to College Representatives from across the country to answer questions about everything from financial aid, to college applications, to questions about specific universities they are interested in.

Students can search through over 80 different universities.

“When they register they are entered in a drawing for a $300 scholarship. And every time they ask a question or fill out an information request form, they are re-entered into the drawing. So the more they participate the better chance they have to win” -Pendleton

The site is open 24/7 during the week its available in your state.

North Carolina students have access April 20-25th.

For this free event go to: www.collegefairsonline.com/students.