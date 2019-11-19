Online Originals: Commissioner Causey to tour fire helmet plant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will be making a visit to Onslow County today.

The first stop for Commissioner Causey will be a fire helmet plant, since he is also the State Fire Marshall.

The Office of the State Fire Marshall regulates the manufactured housing industry in the state. Therefore, he will also be making a stop at Future Homes in Hubert.

Commissioner Causey will finish out the day at Onslow County Senior Services.

