Online Originals: Community rallies together to give Greene County family a home

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday night, one Greene County family has a new home to lay their heads in after the community came together during their time of need.

Greene County leaders got word from school officials that a family had just lost their father and were living in a home with no heat, furniture, water or an alternate source of electricity. All three children are enrolled with Greene County Schools, and the school system knew it had to step in.

Antonio Blow with Greene County Student Services reached out to Greene County Interfaith Volunteer group to get the family signed up with food assistance.

“We got a call from the school saying we had a family that needed food that didn’t have any food and so we immediately got them some food. When they got there, they realized they didn’t have a refrigerator. We got them one. When I called the school back to tell them to go and get the refrigerator, he said ‘its much worse than I had imagined.'” Dianne Andrews – Executive Director of Greene County Interfaith Volunteers

So the group got to work, reaching out on social media to ask the community for donations of monetary value, furniture, appliances, clothing, bedding and manpower. The community answered the call.

Volunteers quickly realized the home the family had originally been staying was not in livable condition, and they needed to find alternate housing. So they took to the community again, this time finding another local family who was willing to donate an old family home that was scheduled for demolition. So they got to work.

“We shoveled poop and we got everything out. Got up the old rotten carpet, and just cleaned it up.” Andrews said of the conditions of the new home’s condition. “You know the houses they go in and they flip it on HGTV, we feel like a flip-it crew this week.”

Since work began last Saturday, they’ve made a ton of progress. Removing old carpet and flooring, gutting the bathroom, painting walls and ceilings, sealing windows, replacing doors and appliances, putting up plywood where holes were, clearing out debris and more. Andrews said they’ve had upwards of 100 volunteers over the past week and were able to fill three dump trucks with junk.



























Photos provided by: Dianne Andrews

And it truly was a community effort. County commissioners chose to waive the dumping fee for all three trucks in order for the donated funds to stay towards repairs and the family. 9OYS wondered, what about light and heating bills? How will the family afford those? Well, all donations left after all home repairs are complete will go towards helping the family pay their bills each month. And if you’re curious about how much rent will cost …

“He texted me two nights ago and said ‘Ms. Dianne, my mommy and I would like to know how much is the rent going to cost us here?’ And I said ‘What we’ve decided to do is to get a 501(c)(3) and make this the Hope House.’ So, this family can live here until they get on their feet, and then if we have another family, it will be where people can come and have hope.” Dianne Andrews – Executive Director of Greene County Interfaith Volunteers

Officials said they do plan to have the family moved in by Thursday night with most repairs complete. They also said they still need manpower over the next few days to finish up the final touches.

“Manpower. We need people to come here and help us that can help lift things. Anybody that’s got a talent for carprenty work, things that could help us get the house ready for the family to go ahead and move into.” Doug Stocks, Warehouse Manager for Greene County Interfaith

To help with the final repairs of making this house a home, please reach out to the Greene County Interfaith Volunteers Facebook page.

Greene County Schools Superintendent Patrick Miller had this to say about the work being done, “Being a native of Greene County, it gives me a great deal of pride to see that no matter what, our community will rally around and look after its own. I’d like to again say thank you to the community at large, those who volunteered their time, expertise and resources to partner with this family and the school system to make sure that they have what they need.”