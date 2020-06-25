Online Originals: Following up with the Greenville Affordable Housing Program. How residents are reacting.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9OYS followed up with Greenville’s Housing Department to see how their affordable housing program was progressing.

The program is targeting lower-income neighborhoods like Lincoln Park and others in West Greenville.

They are building new homes as well as rehabilitating older homes for current residents. They say it is to sustain the beautiful characteristic of the community but also bring a positive change to the neighborhoods environment.

The program has already created 10 homes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, and the city has plans for more. Housing Administrator Tiana Berryman says they are also able to rehabilitate up to 15 homes a year.

We spoke with current Lincoln Park residents to get their reaction to the new homes and what change they think it will bring to the community.

“I’ve been here about 18 months and in that little time I’ve seen a change, these are beautiful homes right here. Me and my brother were betting on how many homes they were going to be able to put in these lots. They are really beautiful, very nice” – Brian Cuthbert – Lincoln Park Resident

“I think it’s a really good thing because maybe we can see some change in the community and in the people by these new homes and breaking out of homes…and helping out people in need get into homes” – Jazmine Gllbah – Lincoln Park Resident

Cuthbert says, at the end of the day it is up to the people to make the change a positive one.

“It’s up to the citizens, because we make our neighborhoods. You know, you get good and you get bad. Hopefully with everything going on right now, today, it will be a positive thing, and it can stay positive” – Brian Cuthbert

To learn more about the Housing Departments Affordable Housing Program and the other programs they offer as well you can head to their website: http://www.ghanc.net/