Online Originals: Concussion signs, symptoms & rehabilitation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Concussions are minor traumatic brain injuries that are not enjoyable to deal with.

They can occur after a hard blow to the head or an intense jarring movement of the brain.

Some symptoms include headaches, blurred vision, slurred speech, nausea, vomiting, or confusion.

It is important to keep in mind that all concussion are unique to individuals and each case will be different.

Sports are not the only way to become concussed. Be careful when riding a bike, being in the car, or something as simple as falling down.

Has your child recently suffered a hard blow to the head or intense jarring of the brain? If they have any of the following symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately.

The full list of signs and symptoms are listed in the video clip below.