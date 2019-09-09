Online Originals: Confirmed tornado in Emerald Isle on Thursday

Monday morning officials confirmed that a tornado touched down in Emerald Isle on Thursday sustaining 115 MPH winds.

Clean up is underway at the RV park and many officials have been here accessing the areas damaged, including Senator Tillis.

“Well will be talking with emergency management and the leaders from FEMA. They’re putting together all the damage assessments so we know what threshold we have​ for federal funding. Will also be working with that state. Advocating for relief from the state.” Senator Tillis ​