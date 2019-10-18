Online Originals: Construction begins on Trenton Fire Department’s future new building

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – After enduring flooding from Hurricane Floyd, Matthew and Florence the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department is getting a new building.

NC GOLDEN LEAF announced that it will fund the project through a disaster recovery grant.

“Were like a kid at Christmas, everybody is waiting for it.” Timmy Coward, Chief of Trenton Volunteer Fire Department

Coward says the new building will be equip with lots of space, kitchen, offices and radio rooms.

Chief Coward hopes the new facility will boost moral and bring in even more members.

“We have a lot of volunteers that help the fire department and we are one big family.” Timmy Coward, Chief of Trent Volunteer Fire Department

Construction can be expected to finish by September of 2020.

Visit back later for more on the development of the future Trenton Fire Department.