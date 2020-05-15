Online Originals: Consumer experts warn about dangers of overspending

GREENVILLE,N.C. (WNCT) – We’re a week into phase one of North Carolina’s reopening.

That’s sending many people back to stores, where they’re spending, and spending, and spending.

Social distancing isn’t the only worry for shoppers ,so is managing their money.

“The pandemic has been an issue because we have been quarantined so long. Especially for people that kind of use retail as a fun therapy for them as a way to socialize as recreation. Their mindset, they feel better if they’re buying things,” said Judy Siguaw Associate ECU Professor of marketing.

Consumer experts say being frugal or careful can prevent shoppers from going overboard. It starts with budgeting.

“How much are you going to be willing to spend going out? Stick to it and pay attention to what you’re purchasing and making sure you’re not going above that amount,” said Siguaw.

Breaking your budget can leave you short on money for necessities like food and shelter.

Experts say stimulus money should be used first on needs, not wants.

The experts advise you to avoid falling for deals that seem too good to pass up or buying something everyone else is getting.

“They’re also issues where they result to panic buying. They see other people buying things and especially when they’re large items,” Siguaw added.