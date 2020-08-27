Online Originals: Recap of the Political Conventions

(WNCT) Political conventions are a vital part of our American democracy.

Typically, conventions are held in stadiums, packed with people cheering on political candidates. Politicians, government officials, and even celebrities tend to make an appearance to endorse candidates and reinforce the party’s platform.

This year – the conventions looked a bit different. Speakers spoke from remote locations and those who did attend abided by COVID-19 safety precautions…Sometimes.

And that’s where this year’s conventions are different than the rest. In the context of COVID-19, both parties relied heavily on production value. Although both appeared to be following COVID-19 safety precautions, the messages were different.

GOP criticized how Democrats want to handle the pandemic, and the Democrats fought back. Former President Bill Clinton criticized the Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19 from the beginning.

Both parties also focused on police brutality…although with different takes.

Family members of George Floyd spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

But the GOP emphasized their law and order message.

Conventions are a platform for the nominees to make their case to voters.

And the main fight between both conventions are the votes from the average everyday American. At the end of both conventions, the question still remains – who appealed to the most voters?

The answer to that question can only be answered after November 3.