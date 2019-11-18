Online Originals: Cops and Barbers hold community turkey giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Cops and Barbers in Greenville held their 4th annual turkey giveaway.

This morning, several barbers and members of Greenville Police Department met at Rodney’s Barber Shop in Greenville to distribute a few hundred turkeys.

The barbers then took the turkeys back their shops to hand out to families in need.

“Going out and getting a turkey dinner together is not something everyone has on their grocery list to do and it’s just an extra expense,” said Chief Mark Holtzman of GPD. “We’re just happy at the police department to be able with our Cops and Barbers program and distribute these birds out to where they need to go.”

Chief Holtzman says the barbers are essential to this mission because they’re the ones who really know our community members.

“They’re the heartbeat of the community, it’s where conversations take place and they know who’s struggling and who’s not,” said Chief Holtzman.

Tracy Wade owns Campus Cutz barber shop understands some families need a little assistance during the holidays and as a business owner, he’s happy to help.

“We know some people are unable to get turkeys or some people spend the money on their kids clothes and school, so it’s our job to give back to the community,” said Wade.

Wade says it’s a wonderful feeling to be a part of the event, but it’s even more meaningful for the families it’s impacting.

“Warm. Very warm,” said Wade. “Their hearts filled with joy and they let us know they appreciate us. But, all in all, we appreciate them. We appreciate our family, we appreciate our clients and we’re here just to do our job.”

Around the holidays, time that is meant to be spent relaxing with family, can be a cause of financial stress for some.

According to a 2017-2018 report done by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, over 35,000 people in Pitt County are food insecure.

Photo Courtesy: Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

This event was made possible by donations from Hastings Ford, Waffle House, Rich Prep and other local businesses.