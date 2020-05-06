Online Originals: Correctional Officers Week is celebrated by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is marking national correctional officer’s week by acknowledging the hard work done by its employees.

This tradition began during The Reagan Administration more than 30 years ago.

“Not many people know about it. It’s publicized once a year. In the last four or five years it’s actually enhanced in unification to the public and those who actually do the work,” said Major Jeff, Phillip, Pitt County Sheriff’s Detention Center administrator.

The Pitt County Detention Center is celebrating its employees with balloons and banners around the facility.

Local businesses are also showing their appreciation.

“Many of our vendors that stepped up will be providing lunches to our staff which is a wonderful thing. They will also be providing a couple of gift cards for drawing on each shift, maybe some treats,” Phillips said.

Correctional officers have many different responsibilities.

“We have to feed that person; we have to clothe that person take care of their medical needs, transport them to court, and transport them to doctor appointments,” said Phillips.

It takes a large, skilled staff of officers to supervise inmates.

“Housing units have anywhere between 20 to 40 inmates, but we have anywhere from 3 to 6 officers in that general area at all times,” Phillips added.

Major Jeff Phillips says his officers often serve as counselors to the people they’re guarding.

“We get to see them at a point of time that is probably pretty low in their life. We have to deal with their emotions, sometimes the abuses in which they created from themselves whether it is substance or forbid they have mental health issues,” said Phillips