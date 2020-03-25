Online Originals: Courthouses postpone hearings due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Efforts to prevent the coronavirus are causing changes in many places including the court system.

Most public buildings are closed, yet the Pitt County Courthouse is keeping its doors open.

Court workers are delaying cases to cut down on social interaction.

That means potentially thousands of hearings are on hold until April at the earliest.

There are exceptions — there will be court proceedings for initial court appearances and warrants for arrest in criminal cases.

Officials are limiting who can visit the courthouse. They’re keeping out anyone with symptoms of COVID -19.

Normal operations could resume next month, including Grand Jury hearings.

For more details about courthouses protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic click here https://www.nccourts.gov/locations.