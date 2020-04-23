Online Originals: COVID-19 has temporarily positive impact on environment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Experts are saying that with more people staying home, its creating positive effects for the environment.

While only temporary, air quality and animal species are being directly affected.

”We are starting to look at these in very early stages and how the environment is changing. At the forefront of this is the reduction in transportation with everyone staying at home to flatten the curve. And what this has done is temporarily reduced aerosols and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere” -Thad Wasklewicz – Professor of Geology at ECU

Sea Turtles in particular are also being positively affected.

With empty beaches, turtles are able to lay their eggs without disturbance.

Wasklewicz says climate change it not new and needs to become a priority if we want to see these temporary changes become permanent.

Climate change and rising temperatures can actually attribute to hosting infectious diseases like what we are seeing right now with COVID-19.

Experts say we need to continue to practice habits that take care of our environment if we want a change in the future.