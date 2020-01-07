Online Originals: Culverts in environmentally sensitive creek to be replaced

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new 30-foot bridge being built over the Thompson School Creek will help improve water quality and flooding for the city of Jacksonville.

“Due to years of sedimentation coming down from the stormwater runoff it actually filled the culverts end so only the top couple of inches allowed for water flow, and so what it has done is changed the watershed.” Pat Donovan-Brandenburg, Storm Water Manager

The project is intended to last 5 months, and alternate routes are available for the community to travel.

The new bridge will limit flooding and allow for the re-entry of aquatic animals.

“The transfer of water helps it improve water quality, It improves the migration of our fish species, it improves the diversity of the community that lives in the mud on the bottom.” Pat Donovan-Brandenburg, Storm Water Manager

