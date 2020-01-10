Online Originals: D.H. Conley Cheerleaders fundraise for UCA National Competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Pitt County’s D.H. Conley cheer squad is up bright and early this month with some extra pep in their step.

The team has received a bid to attend the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship coming up this February in Florida.

In past seasons, the Vikings earned a spot to compete, however, they were unable to attend due to inadequate funding.

This year, they are determined to be the first-ever team from Pitt County to attend.

“We have gotten a bid the past two years but we haven’t been able to make it happen in the short amount of time. This team is so driven and dedicated and they’ve got what it takes.” said Stephanie McLean, Head Coach.

The team is aiming for a grand total of $15,000 by February to cover all of their expenses.

Their fundraising efforts can be reached on their WeFund4U page or by check donations signed directly to D.H. Conley Cheer.

Multiple WeFund4U pages are circulating for the squad. A team page is set up to raise $5,000, while each individual athlete is responsible for raising a minimum of $500.

80% of the funds donated to WeFund4U will go directly to the Vikings Cheerleading team, while the remaining 20% will stay with the site.



