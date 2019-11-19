Online Originals: Daily soup kitchen in Farmville

Weekdays, those hungry and in need of food can visit Farmville’s Community Outreach Soup Kitchen. From noon to one in the afternoon lunch is served.

Local church and community members volunteer Monday through Friday to make sure people receive their free meal. Donations are also given from the community.

As of 2019, more than thirty-seven million Americans deal with hunger, and 11 million of them are children.

Homes with food insecurities don’t always know if they have access to enough food.

Most of those households make less than $25,000 a year. This number is equivalent with living in poverty.

Thankfully, soup kitchens are becoming an easier thing to find.

It’s estimated there’s more than ninety thousand soup kitchens, food pantries, and other programs in the U.S. that provide free food and meals to those in need.

With the holiday’s and colder weather upon us, a warm meal might be what helps some individuals and families get through winter months.

Below is a list of other food banks, pantry’s, and soup kitchens in the area: