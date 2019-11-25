Online Originals: Dance Theater of Jacksonville to perform annual ballet, The Nutcracker

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dance Theater of Jacksonville is getting ready for the holidays!

Dance Theater is performing The Nutcracker ballet for their tenth year, December 7 and 8 at Northside High School.

The annual performance preparations start in June, dancers of all ages have practiced various days and weekends since then.

“We went along time in our community without having one (a Nutcracker Ballet)…we thought well this is our time to step it up and offer one ourselves.” Debra Baile Becerra, Director, Dance Theater of Jacksonville

Debra, the director at Dance Theater of Jacksonville, says the studio took on The Nutcracker ballet without specific vision for how it would happen, but it ended up being a reoccurring success.

“The kids have loved it, we always said if we started to decrease in size or the kids weren’t as interested then we’d stop doing it, but it just grows every year.” Debra Baile Becerra, Director, Dance Theater of Jacksonville

You can purchase tickets at their main studio, 14 Doris Ave or at their Richlands Highway location, 3309 Richlands Hwy.

Visit back later for more on Dance Theater of Jacksonville’s performance of The Nutcracker, only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.