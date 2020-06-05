Online Originals: Dangers from floodwater as hurricane, storm season arrive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane and storm season has begun in eastern North Carolina.

That means flood and standing water have the possibility of coming near or entering your home.

Director of Emergency Services in Onslow County, Norman Bryson, offers tips and advice to prepare before you’re stuck in a situation.

Bryson warns not to expose yourself directly to flood water, “It can be anywhere from fuel products, human waste, hog waste because we are in an area of heavy farming.” Norman Bryson, EMS Director

The CDC says exposure to contaminated floodwater can cause:

Wound infections

Skin rash

Gastrointestinal illness

Tetanus

Leptospirosis (not common)

To see if you are in a flood zone and want more information visit the links below: