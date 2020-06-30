Online Originals: Decisions on New Bern’s Stanley White Center will affect Veterans Employment Base Camp

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The City of New Bern is still undecided about whether to rebuild or re-locate the Stanley White Recreation Center.

The center was flooded last year during the hurricane and has been un-usable since.

It is a staple within the community as it provides many different programs and opportunities for organizations.

One organization that was set out of the rec center is the Veteran Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden of New Bern.

The group supports disabled and homeless veterans in their transition to employment.

They also provide hands-on agricultural lessons for youth groups in the area and veterans who want to learn farming skills.

Since the Stanley White Center has been closed, and no decisions have been made, the Veterans Base Camp is left in limbo.

Unsure if they need to begin looking for alternative locations that can house their organization and all the programs they offer, or if they should continue at the center.

The base camp has already rebuilt many of their own structures on the rec centers’ property in order to keep some operations going, but it has been difficult.

The community has voiced their opinion in wanting to keep the rec center in the same location due to its accessibility to the area.

They also want the base camp to stay there as well because they assist the community in that area so directly.

Executive Director Lovay Wallace-Singleton says she just wants the city to make a decision sooner than later so the group knows what their next step needs to be.