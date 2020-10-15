Online Originals: Democrats “rally to vote Trump out” on first day of early voting

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Voters aren’t the only ones showing up at the polls on the first day of early voting. At most sites, you’ll also see local political candidates, talking to voters as they wait in long lines to cast their ballot.

At Alice Keene Park in Greenville, a coalition of Democratic political candidates and supporters held a small rally while President Donald Trump campaigned across town.

Their message was to “vote blue” to “build back a better America”.

Pitt County Democrats criticized President Trump’s administration and his lack of leadership when it comes to handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

They also criticized the location of Trump’s rally, saying that the closure of the Pitt-Greenville Airport is a clear sign of his lack of leadership.

Although the democratic rally itself was small, they had a large audience. Some people waited as long as three hours to cast their ballot.

This wasn’t lost on the local candidates running for office. Judge Wendy Davis, a candidate running for re-election, told WNCT that the people showing up at the polls show people want change.

When you come out to vote, you let the people know what you want to happen in your community Judge Wendy Davis

Brian Farkas, a candidate running for District House 9, says that the Democratic party can provide the change people are looking for.

Your vote is your voice and too many times we have seen government at the state and national level that’s forgetting about people. And we need, you know, the Democratic Party has put forth a forward-thinking agenda that I think rallies not only Democrats but makes it very clear that there’s a seat at the table for unaffiliated and Republican voters. Brian Farkas

Stay updated here, at WNCT.com, Your Local Election Headquarters for the latest political news across ENC.