Online Originals: Dentists reopen their practices in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As dentists reopen their practices across the state, a number one priority is patient safety.

Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville opened Monday with new procedures, guidelines and safety precautions to protect workers and patients from COVID-19.

“Our commitment is to deliver the same quality care in these circumstances while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.  We have always maintained strict OSHA disinfection policies along with hospital-grade disinfectants with extensive cleaning after each patient to ensure a safe and clean environment.Lesan Family Dentistry

Per the dentistry’s website, a new precaution is the check in process.

https://www.lesanfamilydentistry.com/covid-19-update/

The practice also lists what precautions they are taking against COVID-19.

Visit back later for the full story only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!

