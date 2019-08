GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dick’s Sporting Goods ‘Sports Matter Foundation’ is making a large push for youth athletes.

The Sports Matter Foundation has been around since 2011. Their main focus: to make sure all kids have the chance to play sports.

Together, with the help of their 7-person advisory team, the foundation is able to provide funding for athletes across all 50 states.

For more details on the foundation, click on the video link above.