Online Originals: Digital AA meetings for those in recovery amid COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – The CDC is recommending against gatherings of ten or more people, so recovery centers and AA meeting across the country have gone digital.

‘Pause A While’ is a non-profit organization in Orleans, Massachusetts. They posted a call in AA meeting number that went viral.

“On March 12 we had 9 people, then March 13 20 people, and on that Sunday we had 90 people call in and Monday 330 people called in.” Paul Dart, CEO

The viral post also landed here in the east.

“That immediately became a concern to me because I know how necessary that is. So I started googling alternatives and that’s when I found pause a while.” Alesia Sanderson, Parks and Rec

Emerald Isle Parks and Rec Director, Alesia Sanderson, says town leaders were not going to leave people in recovery with no where to turn.

To see how the digital AA meetings work and how you can join or volunteer, watch the video above!