Online Originals: Disproportionate amount of COVID-19 cases in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The CDC Director recently revealed that more than 90 percent of the American population remains susceptible to COVID-19, despite the fact that the U.S. has the most reported cases of any country in the world.

This information comes from a recent testimony in front of the of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) to discuss federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC is currently conducting serology studies, which is the examination of blood serum, to determine the number of people who have been exposed to the virus.

The report is expected to be completed within the next week. Below is the table from the ongoing survey sites.

In eastern North Carolina, there is a disproportionate amount of COVID-19 cases. That’s due to outbreaks at meatpacking plants, prisons, and among agricultural workers, all places where people work and live closely together.

Data from USAfacts.org, Graph from Robert Allison of SAS

Dr. Ronny Bell is the Associate Director of the Center for Health Disparities at East Carolina University. According to him, high cases in the East are a combination of at-risk populations plus the number of essential workers.

“Many of the counties in Eastern North Carolina, have very high proportions of African Americans, Hispanics, and American Indians, and those populations are, you know, are more vulnerable because of their higher rates of co-morbid conditions like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.” Dr. Ronny Bell, Professor and Associate Director of the Center for Health Disparities at ECU

The panel also discussed a timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine. Director Redfield defended his comments stating that the majority of Americans may not be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine until next year. This comes after President Trump contradicted the CDC director about the timeline a vaccine last week, claiming it would be distributed sooner.

“We will have the 700 million doses based on projection by late March, early April,” Redfield said during a hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) on Wednesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the committee that he believed the country would know by November or December whether the vaccines currently being developed would be effective.

He also added that he expected there to be around 700 million doses of the vaccine by April 2021, and 50 million doses as soon as December.

Dr. Fauci ended his testimony with a push towards following CDC guidelines against the pandemic.