Online Originals: Dix Crisis Center impact on community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dix Crisis Intervention Center opened in July of 2019. The center has 16 beds, currently serving adults with mental health and/or substance abuse disorders.

Onslow, Craven, and Carteret Counties, Jacksonville, Onslow Memorial Hospital, and Carteret Health Hospital contribute to the funding of Dix Crisis Center.

Anyone can visit the center at any time with no appointment necessary.

For the future of the center and statistics on how many have been helped, visit back later on wnct.com.

