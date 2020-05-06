Online Originals: Dixon Elementary teacher creates paper dolls for her students at home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Dixon Elementary teacher is going the extra mile to spend time with her students during the pandemic.

Lisa Godwin teaches Kindergarten at Dixon Elementary.

Once school was out due to COVID-19 she made some adjustments to a ‘Flat Stanley’ project her kids did in the past.

“My main objective was to have Ms. Godwin at home with them. Just to have me there that they can set by the computer or activities when I’m not face to face I felt was very important.” Lisa Godwin, Kindergarten Teacher Dixon Elementary

Godwin delivered each student a paper doll with her face on it, accompanied by a ‘Flat Ms. Godwin’ poem.

Since then her students have sent her pictures of them enjoying the day with her.