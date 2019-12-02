Online Originals: Donate to Pitt County’s Operation Santa Claus Toy Drive

PITT COUNTY (WNCT) –

People in Pitt County can now drop off new and unwrapped toys during Pitt County’s Operation Santa Claus.

The goal is to make sure children in need receive Christmas presents this holiday season.

The Greenville Fire & Rescue and The Salvation Army of Greenville, N.C. have teamed up to help with the event.

The event is county wide, with collection drop-off boxes stationed at Pitt County Schools, fire stations, and more.

In previous years, thousands of donated toys were given to children in need through the event.

Once Christmas nears, the Salvation Army will collect the donations from the drop-off boxes and distribute them to families.

