Online Originals: Downtown Kinston revitalization project complete

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Downtown Kinston just got a makeover.

A $3.2 million streetscape project spanning 10 blocks of Queen Street, a key road in the downtown area, is almost complete.

The project includes minor cosmetic changes like painting the stoplight poles and replacing street light fixtures to changing the traffic pattern to add angled parking spots.

“We changed our traffic pattern from four lanes to two lanes with angled parking, we added new street trees, new LED uplighting,” said Kinston planning director, Adam Short.

The project is meant to pay back past investments while paving a way for new ones.

“I hope to see more investment and occupation of existing space on Queen Street,” said Short. “That’s part of the reason we did this project.”

The revitalization is part of a continuous effort to put Kinston on the map as a tourist destination.

“I hope that the general interest and attention across the state and across the nation for Kinston continues to grow,” said Short. “The futures bright for downtown Kinston and we’re excited for the next few years.”

The final touches are being done on the project and it should be officially completed within the coming months.