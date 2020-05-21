Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: Driving tips to remember as we get back on the roads

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) With Phase 2 of the re-opening beginning, more people will be back on the roads.

Here are some safety tips to remember while driving.

  1. Buckle up! – don’t begin driving until everyone in your vehicle has their seat belt on.
  2. Follow the posted speed limits – speeding can put yourself and others around you at risk.
  3. Don’t hang your face mask in your review mirror – it will obstruct your view.
  4. Don’t use your phone while driving! – distracted driving could end your life or someone else’s.
  5. Don’t drink and drive! – designate a sober driver or call a car service.
  6. Keep 3-4 seconds of distance between you and other vehicles – this allows safe stopping time.
  7. If you’re traveling make driving plans ahead of time – you know where you’re going and can stay safe on the highway.

For more driving tips and information go to The North Carolina Department of Transportations website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV