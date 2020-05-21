Online Originals: Driving tips to remember as we get back on the roads

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) With Phase 2 of the re-opening beginning, more people will be back on the roads.

Here are some safety tips to remember while driving.

Buckle up! – don’t begin driving until everyone in your vehicle has their seat belt on. Follow the posted speed limits – speeding can put yourself and others around you at risk. Don’t hang your face mask in your review mirror – it will obstruct your view. Don’t use your phone while driving! – distracted driving could end your life or someone else’s. Don’t drink and drive! – designate a sober driver or call a car service. Keep 3-4 seconds of distance between you and other vehicles – this allows safe stopping time. If you’re traveling make driving plans ahead of time – you know where you’re going and can stay safe on the highway.

For more driving tips and information go to The North Carolina Department of Transportations website.