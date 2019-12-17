Online Originals: Dunkin Donuts donates to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) –

Dunkin Donuts gave $25,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Dunkin Donuts owners and employees holding the $25,000 dollar check donated to the Food Bank of Cental and Eastern Carolina in New Bern.

The funds were raised by an In-Store Paper Icon Program following Hurricane Florence.

Beginning in 2013, the program allows customers to give a dollar, and receive a one dollar coupon back.

“We decided the Food Bank would be the best thing for this holiday season.” – Richard Holloway, VP of New Bern Dunkin Donuts Franchise

There are 200 Dunkin Donuts in North Carolina, and seven New Bern locations raised $25,000…which was the most statewide.

The owners of the seven locations decided to give the donations to the local Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in New Bern.

Along with the check; owners, managers, and employees came together at the Food Bank and helped bag peppers and other items for the hungry.

“It’s really a big deal,” said Kendall Smith.

Smith is a manager at one of New Bern’s seven Dunkin Donuts.

“We go all month, go hard to get those dollars from people coming through the drive through. It’s just a really big deal.”

This check will help feed nearly 600,000 people living in hunger in Central and Eastern North Carolina alone.

“We’re real community oriented, so it’s all about giving back. Any chance that we see a chance to give back to a community that gives to us, we’re gonna do it.” – Kendall Smith, Dunkin Donuts manager

New Bern Dunkin Donuts owners and employees bagging food for the hungry while their donated check sits near by.

Richard Holloway is the Vice President of the New Bern Dunkin Donuts Franchise.

He says they plan on continuing to donate money within the program in years to come.