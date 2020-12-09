Online Originals: Duplin County holds holiday drive-thru event for seniors, COVID-19 testing and numbers

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Different Duplin County organizations came together Wednesday to put on a COVID-safe Christmas drive-thru event for the area’s senior citizens.

The event included COVID-19 testing, dancing dinosaurs, free produce and a hot plate.

“This was an opportunity to see face-to-face because they are isolated. They don’t even get to see their families,” said Melisa Brown, the head of the Duplin County Senior Resource Services.

Brown said COVID-19 is having a big impact on seniors who are looking for help. Duplin County may be rural, but it has the third-highest number of total COVID-19 cases in the east with 3,587 positive and 63 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

At Wednesday’s event, health department workers said they tested more than 60 seniors. The event also fed over 300 seniors.