Online Originals: Duplin County man leads Thanksgiving relief dinner for LA hurricane victims, donations needed

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS first told you last month about a Duplin County Marco Patriot, Allan Gary and his first trip to help rescue and rebuild the community of Abbeville immediately following hurricane devastation.

Now – Gary and his team are gearing up for a thanksgiving for thousands.

“So for Thanksgiving were back in touch with United Methodist church and were going to be going down to their soup kitchen in Abbeville and its in a little bit of disrepair.” ALLAN GARY, MARCO PATRIOT

Gary says they are planning to feed 500 to 1,000 people a proper Thanksgiving meal.

So far on the menu is 27 turkeys and all the fixings – but the group needs help from the East.

“Obviously getting food for 500-1000 people is a tall order and again Smithfield they stepped up, so were on the right track but we could use more.” ALLAN GARY, MARCO PATRIOT

Right now, Gary says drink supplies are needed but anything will help.

The link to contact for donations is HERE: https://www.facebook.com/groups/marcopatriotscarolinaschaptercommunityforum/?ref=share