Online Originals: Duplin County releases back-to-school plan, how it affects students and their parents

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Duplin County Schools is sharing this link for more information regarding remote learning: https://www.duplinschools.net/Page/22397 or click HERE.

“Our remote instruction plan has been developed and it lays out in detail how we can successfully address the needs of all learners while providing high-quality instruction and support during remote learning periods. Our Board continues to review plans and will monitor and adjust as needed in order to make sure that our students are supported academically, socially, and emotionally through all learning environments, including remote.” Duplin County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Austin Obasohan

A Kenansville mother wants to know what virtual learning will look like in Duplin County.

“I’m interested to see what that will entail coming the fall, I’m not sure how that will be or what that will look like.” Amanda Farino, Parent

Amanda Farino has a son entering 3rd grade at Kenansville Elementary.

She says before moving closer to Kenansville, wifi was not always available to her family.

“There are places you can find it, but you have to look for it. Unfortunately, we live in a rural place, your not going to have the same availability.” Amanda Farino, Parent

9OYS asked Duplin County Schools what it’s planned for virtual learning would look like, a spokesperson said plans are still in the works.