JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local Eagle Scout is working with the city of Jacksonville to build running trails and an exercise area for his project.

The scout has raised $17,000 from local business’s in the area to purchase 14 pieces of equipment for the Commons Drive site.

He is hoping to have his project completed by the end of November!

Visit back later for more on the project only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.