Online Originals: East Coast Drive-Ins to come to Coastal Plains Raceway

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For two weeks only, East Coast Drive-Ins is bringing pop up movies to Jacksonville’s Coastal Plains Raceway.

Starting on September 24, two screens will be available to watch movies from your car.

“We’ve been seeing it happen all over the country and we wanted to bring that experience to a place that wouldn’t ordinarily have it.” Gideon Amelkin, VP East Coast Drive-Ins

Leaders of the event want you to know that this is a limited opportunity and a “ticket” is a car pass for the whole car.

Parking starts at 7:30 P.M. and movies air at 8:00PM and 9:00PM

