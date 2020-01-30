Online Originals: Eastern Carolina Broadband launches high-speed internet access in Jones County

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A ceremony on Thursday celebrated the official launch of Eastern Carolina Broadband in Jones County.

“They authorized 10 million dollars to go to internet service providers that were willing to provide internet service in rural areas or unserved areas in North Carolina.” Jeff Sural, Director of North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Office, NCDIT

A GREAT Grant from the North Carolina Department of Information and Technology along with Eastern Carolina Broadband, funded the $600,000 project for Jones County.

“We should be able to serve 700 homes and businesses.” Susan G. Meyers, CEO Eastern Carolina Broadband

Service will start in May of 2020.

