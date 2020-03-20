Online Originals: ECU Athletics continue ticket sales amid coronavirus outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- There’s no overlooking the empty playing fields and silent stands of East Carolina athletics during this pandemic. But, what happens with the money people spent on season tickets?

Fans bought nearly 1,800 Pirate baseball season tickets this year, the second highest total in school history. Now, those stubs are just memories of the unfinished 2020 season which is cancelled to stop the spread of COVID-19.

ECU leaders are giving loyal fans a choice for those unused tickets. They have two options.

Refund Donate

The team has played about 1/3 of the home schedule, therefore the office is offering to refund 2/3 of the price fans paid for their ticket.

The other option is to donate the remaining money of the season tickets to Pirate Club. If chosen to do so, the money will be used to fund athletic scholarships for ECU student-athletes.

ECU baseball fans are not the only ticket-holders taking a hit. The Harlem Globetrotters were set to play in Greenville on March 26. Promoters for the organization say they will honor tickets purchased during their next game at Minges Coliseum. They are diligently working to set a new performance date.

Looking ahead to the Fall, Pirate football season tickets are on sale. The ticket office has set a goal to sell 16,000 season tickets for the 2020-2021 season. Workers are currently on track to reach that goal, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Season tickets for the ECU football season can be found here.

9OYS spoke with Scott Lane, ECU Ticket Sales & Service about what he and his coworkers are doing amid the coronavirus. Like many other Americans, they are working from home.

If you need to reach the ticket sales office, there are three ways to do so.

Call in and leave a voicemail. Each employee is diligently working to accommodate loyal ECU Pirate fans throughout the day returning calls.

Send an email. Employees will respond directly to athletictickets@ecu.edu to answer any questions or concerns about sales.

Visit their website. All information is available online 24/7 at ecupirates.com.

ECU Athletics is working harding during this time with each Pirate fan’s best interest in mind. As the pandemic continues to go on, they will to. One day at a time.