Online Originals: ECU Basketball welcomes fans for open practice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The ECU Men’s Basketball team hosted an open practice, welcoming fans into Minges Coliseum on Thursday.

Fans were excited to see this year’s new squad!

Greenville is now home to eleven new scholarship players under Joe Dooley, who is excited about their introduction.

I think the support and the people in the community want us to have a good basketball program. It’s also important to let our fans see who our guys are and have an invested interest in it. said Joe Dooley, Head Coach.

The Pirates are set to tip-off against VMI on November 5 for game 1 of their 2019-2020 season.