Online Originals: ECU COVID cluster, what administration has to say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases in one of their residents’ halls.

A cluster, is being referred to a group of at least five people within a proximity to one another.

This comes just one day after UNC-Chapel Hill officials announced they would be moving to remote learning beginning Wednesday for all undergraduate students.

So will ECU do the same?

ECU administration says, no.

Interim Chancellor Ron Michelson released a statement saying,

“Following guidance from the UNC system, ECU and other System institutions will proceed as planned with on-campus instruction. As we move into our second week of classes, I want to thank you for helping to set an example for our student Pirates by wearing masks and staying physically distant while continuing to provide our students with access to excellence and opportunity.” -Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson

Chancellor Mitchelson says he believes it is of upmost importance to keep students in face-to-face instruction because it “enhances engagement, which is critical for students.”

He is also quoted saying,

“The cumulative COVID-19 totals reported to ECU from students as of Aug. 16 include 1,458 tests, 108 positive tests, with a 7.4% positive test rate. Seventy-nine of these students are classified as recovered. As of the Aug. 16 report, 17 employees have tested positive and 13 have recovered. In total, the past two weeks have averaged about 30 new cases per week. Thus far, we are relatively successful in flattening the curve.” -Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson

The school says the students and faculty who have contracted the virus have been quarantined off-campus for several days.

The school is continuing to urge students to continue following the 3 ‘s.

Wash their hands, Wait 6 feet apart, and to Wear their masks.

Administration says common areas such as bathrooms, and hallways are being sanitized regularly.

Chancellor Mitchelson also says that ECU, ECU Police, and Greenville Police will be “turning up the heat” on large gatherings and parties. And that violators will be consequences for their behavior.

You can keep track of university and college campuses COVID cases:

East Carolina University : https://returnofpiratenation.ecu.edu/public-covid-dashboard/

UNC: https://carolinatogether.unc.edu/

NC State: https://www.ncsu.edu/coronavirus/nc-state-safety-notice-covid-19-cluster-identified-in-off-campus-housing/

Duke University: https://coronavirus.duke.edu/