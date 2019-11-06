Online Originals: ECU Football, Military Appreciation Game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Over the weekend, ECU Football paid a tribute to all former and active men and women in service during their ‘Military Appreciation Game’.

During Saturday’s game, fans were encouraged to wear their military gear as well as wave small American flags.

Many people took part, even Pete the Pirate!

Outside of the stadium, active duty men spoke with Pirate fans about what it means to serve our country.

The future generation has an appreciation for their freedoms that are provide for them by people in the past and people who are currently serving, said Sergeant Jonathan Tate, Winterville Military Police Unit.

A full, sounds-of-the-game Online Original will be up later on. Stay tuned.