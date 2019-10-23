Online Originals: ECU Hoops Media Day, Team Preview

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- ECU Men’s Basketball season is just around the corner!

The team, with the help of their athletic staff, hosted media day on October 22.

Head Coach Joe Dooley is entering his second straight ECU coaching campaign since his return to Greenville for the 2018-2019 season.

Over the Summer ECU was ranked as the 10th best incoming recruiting class in the nation. Among that class, 11 newcomers!

Learn more about the team and check out media day in the full Online Original above.