Online Originals: ECU hosts job fair for students and alumni

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – East Carolina University Career Services hosted two career fairs Wednesday at the Greenville Convention Center.

The Engineering, Technology, and Management (ETM) Career Fair was held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the Job and Internship Fair, open to students in all majors, will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The ETM Career Fair was open to all students interested in pursuing jobs and internships with organizations having engineering and technology staffing needs.

Representatives from more than 150 local and national employers were on-site to meet with students and alumni at the ETM Career Fair.

The Job and Internship Fair will welcome students of all majors at ECU and feature more than 100 organizations in several different industries.

Attendees of the fair in search of internships, part-time and full-time jobs will have the opportunity to meet with the organizations, build connections and secure interviews.

On October 17, ECU Career Services will host more than 60 organizations for on-campus interviews with prospective students who attended the career fairs.

New this fall, ECU Career Services will launch an application called the Fairs App. The app is designed to enhance the student and recruiter experience by allowing up-to-date information sharing before and during on-campus events. The Fairs App is available for Apple and Android devices as well as online at go.ecu.edu/fairsapp.

Participating companies at these career fairs include Allscripts, AFLAC, Branscome Inc., Collabera, CTI Towers Inc., Domtar, Enterprise Holdings, Environmental Air Systems, FDIC, Financial Risk Group, Food Lion, Gibson Consultants, Greensboro Police Department, Hampton Farms, Hanesbrands, Insight Global, IFG Companies, JB Hunt Transport, Kohls, Lenovo, Live Oak Brand, Lowes, Meritage Homes, MORSCO, National General Insurance, NetApp, Old Edwards Hospitality, Peter Millar, Phreesia, Sanderson Farms, Sherwin Williams Company, SouthTech Orthopedics, Speedway, SRS Distribution, State Employees Credit Union, United Rentals, Variety Wholesalers, Varonis, Weyerhaeuser, and Youth Villages.