GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The ECU Women’s Basketball team opened up their 2019 slate and the Kim McNeal era on November 6.

The Pirates hosted the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at home for ‘Education Day’.

More than 7,000 students from the county traveled Minges Coliseum to cheer on the lady Pirates!

Coming soon: A full online original featuring students and teachers from Education Day.