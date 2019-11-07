Online Originals: ECU introduces suicide prevention interactive software

Suicide is a topic that many find hard to discuss. It’s often an uncomfortable and sad place to take our minds. However, it’s a very real issue.

ECU was recently provided a $302,629 grant called Suicide Education and Prevention. Its goal is to assist the Department of Addiction and Rehabilitation Studies in addressing factors that are associated with campus suicides.

A 2019 study published by Depression and Anxiety looked at a pool of 67,000 college students at 100 institutes.

Their findings? One in five college students have suicidal thoughts, 9% attempt suicide, and 20% self harm.

It noted one in four of these students currently are or have previously been diagnosed with a mental illness.

It’s the drastic numbers above that inspire grants and programs at colleges like ECU’s. With the grant, a personalized software called Kognito will be introduced to students and staff.

Kognito’s aims to increase suicide awareness and prevention skills in users, where they can interact with modules to feel comfortable discussing hard topics with peers.

It also helps users recognize warning signs of someone struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts.

These signs include but are not limited to:

Severe mood swings

Disregard for personal appearance

Talking or joking about suicide

Hopelessness, helplessness, or worthlessness

Obsession with death (music, tv, literature)

Withdrawn

Self-destructive behaviors (drugs, alcohol, lack of self care)

The three year grant allows the purchase of three modules for use within ECU’s-at-risk, LGBTQ, and veteran population of students.

Starting in 2020, ECU staff involved with the grant will introduce Kognito to freshman orientations.

They will discuss how students can use the software to learn how to reach out to peers who may be struggling with mental health. Once those willing have taken a 30 minute pilot program, staff will use feedback to adjust the modules accordingly.

The goal is for this software to be a requirement when entering ECU, like online alcohol modules.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health, here are some helpful numbers and tips.

What YOU can do-

Stay involved

Keep in touch

Ask open-ended questions

Self-care promotion

Share personal issues

Reassurance

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-(800)-273-8255

North Carolina Suicide Prevention Numbers List