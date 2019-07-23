Online Originals: ECU Literacy Boot Camp

ECU’s Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic is hosting its first-ever Literacy Boot Camp. The week-long summer camp works with students ages 7 to 16 on strengthening their literacy skills.

Each day, the camp focuses on a different vowel. Monday started with A, and the rest of the week follows with E I O and U. There are four stations at the camp; listening, speaking, reading, and writing. These stations are taught by ECU graduate student clinicians. The students work in groups with the campers and involve learning tactics like interactive games and quizzes.

ECU Clinical Assistant Professor Joy Kennedy is the creator of the Literacy Boot Camp and wants to give campers a chance to better their total understanding of words.

” We work on phonology the sounds of words, semantics the meaning of words, and then using those words in sentences, and then orthography the spelling rules and spelling patterns. Then we make connections between spelling and reading.” – Joy Kennedy, ECU Clinical Assistant Professor

Literacy Boot Camp canvas

At the end of the 5-day program, campers will paint a canvas that was drawn by ECU’s camp councilors, and it will be hung in the clinics’ office. Although this is their first year, the clinic hopes to make the Literacy Boot Camp an annual summer event.